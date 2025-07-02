Myles Turner’s New Bucks Deal Is Huge — So Is His Bank Account Myles reportedly signed a $107 million contract with Milwaukee beginning in the 2025-2026 season. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 2 2025, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/GQ Magazine

As one of the longest-tenured players for the Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner has raked in some serious cash over his decade-long run with the team. The center joined the Pacers back in 2015 as the 11th overall pick in that year’s NBA Draft. But after helping lead Indiana to the 2024-2025 NBA Finals, where they ultimately lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a surprising twist followed.

On July 1, 2025, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported via X (formerly Twitter) that Myles was headed to the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2025-2026 NBA season on a massive four-year, $107 million contract. It’s the biggest deal of his NBA career to date, so naturally, fans are wondering: Just how rich is the former Pacers star now? Here’s a look at his career earnings and where his net worth stands today.

What is Myles Turner's net worth?

Source: Mega

Myles Turner’s exact net worth isn’t publicly confirmed, but various sources estimate it’s somewhere around $16 million. That said, it could easily be higher. He’s already earned over $140 million throughout his NBA career and appears to make smart financial moves, including investing early on (more on that in a bit). Plus, with his reported $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks kicking off in the 2025-2026 season, his net worth will likely only increase.

Myles Turner NBA player Net worth: $16 million From 2015 to 2025, Myles Turner played for the Indiana Pacers. He reportedly signed a four-year, $107 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, set to begin in the 2025-2026 season. Birthdate: March 24, 1996 Birthplace: Bedford, Texas Education: Euless Trinity High School, The University of Texas at Austin Girlfriend: Aysia Janelle McCloud

The new contract will average out to about $26.7 million per year, up from the $20.4 million he earned during the 2023-2024 season with the Pacers under a two-year, $40.9 million deal, according to Spotrac. Before that, he was on a four-year, $80 million contract from 2019 to 2022, and during his rookie years from 2015 to 2018, he collected just over $10.8 million.

Here’s how Myles Turner spent the first $1 million he made.

When Myles Turner was drafted into the NBA, he was just 19 years old, so naturally, there was a little desire to splurge. And honestly, he earned it. In a 2025 interview with GQ Magazine, Myles broke down how he spent his first $1 million, and surprisingly, his choices were pretty reasonable.

He dropped $10,000 on sneakers, mostly Jordans, because growing up, he couldn’t afford the big-name brands. Then came $40,000 on LEGO sets (because he's a serious LEGO guy) and is even currently building out his own LEGO city.

Next on the list was a Ford Raptor for $100,000. He also gave back to those who helped him along the way, spending $50,000 on gifts like jerseys for his coaches and trainers. He donated $250,000 to his former high school, Euless Trinity High School, to build a youth camp, and put $150,000 toward investments, including land in Texas, the stock market, and real estate.

Another $150,000 went toward paying off debt for his parents and grandparents, and he used another $150,000 to build a solid team around him, including a personal chef, business manager, and nutritionist, to make sure he stayed on track. As for interior design, Myles spent $50,000 decorating his space, but did it all himself, without hiring a pro. All in all, Myles’s first $1 million wasn’t just about treating himself; it was about giving back and setting himself up for the future.

So, why did Myles Turner leave the Pacers?