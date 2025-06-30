Pistons Star Malik Beasley Is Facing Serious Allegations That He Bet on Games
Malik Beasley's net worth is relatively modest, and stems from his NBA contrats.
Even though the NBA and every other major sports league has become hugely intertwined with the world of sports betting over the past decade, that doesn't mean that these leagues are okay with players taking part in the betting. Sports betting may be legal in many parts of the country, but that doesn't mean it's legal to bet on the outcome of games where you might have sway over the outcome or any inside information.
That's why Malik Beasley, one of the stars of the Detroit Pistons, is now under investigation for reportedly betting on the outcomes of NBA games. Following the news that Beasley was facing those allegations, many wanted to know more about him, including what his net worth is. Here's what we know.
What is Malik Beasley's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beasley has a net worth of $6 million that stems largely from his time in the NBA. Although he has been a crucial piece for the team, Beasley is not making the kind of money that the league's biggest stars do. Instead, he has made between $1 and $10 million for each season of his career, which has lasted almost a decade at this point. With Detroit, though, he has become a critical piece of the team's overall success.
Malik Beasley
NBA guard
Net worth: $6 Million
Malik Beasley is an NBA guard who was originally drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2016. He currently plays for the Detroit Pistons, and has made most of his money through his contracts with various NBA teams. In the 2024-2025 season, he broke the Pistons' franchise record for 3-pointers made in a single season, and he has become a crucial sixth man for the team.
Birthdate: Nov. 26, 1996
Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga.
Birth Name: Malik JonMikal Beasley
College: Florida State (2015-2016)
Beasley is now the subject of gambling investigation.
According to reporting from ESPN, Beasley is now the subject of a federal gambling investigation. The allegations stem from the 2023-2024 season, when Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks. Apparently, sports books detected unusually heavy betting interests on Beasley's stats beginning in January of 2024.
An NBA spokesperson has said that they are planning to cooperate with the investigation.
"An investigation is not a charge," Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN. "Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now he has not been charged with anything."
This is not the first time in recent years that a current player has been the subject of this kind of investigation.
While we don't know whether Beasley is guilty of anything yet, he could be permanently banned from the NBA if it's found that he was having bets placed on his own performance during games. Players are aware of the serious consequences of these decisions, but all too often, it seems many of them just can't resist the temptation to bet on themselves anyway.