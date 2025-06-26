Kon Knueppel Is a Promising NBA Prospect, and He's Also the Oldest of Five Brothers The former Duke player was the fourth overall pick. By Joseph Allen Published June 26 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@NBA

This year's NBA draft was famously loaded with talent, and Kon Knueppel was among the most talked-about recruits. He was part of a Duke team that was filled with high-end talent, and he was ultimately selected with the fourth overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

Following his draft selection, many want to know more about Kon's family. As it turns out, he's the eldest of five siblings, all of them brothers. Here's what we know about Kon's brothers.

Who are Kon Knueppel's brothers?

Kon is the oldest of five boys, and his younger siblings are named Kager, Kinston, Kash, and Kid. His parents, Chari and Kon Knueppel Sr., were incredibly supportive of their eldest son and frequently traveled from their home in Wisconsin to watch him play for Duke. Basketball is part of the family lineage, and all of his siblings also grew up playing the game. According to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the family has six basketball hoops in and around their home.

Kon, Kager, and Kinston all attended or attend Wisconsin Lutheran High School, and the entire family seems to have athletic roots. Kon Knueppel Sr. was himself a talented basketball player and was selected to the All-Lake Michigan Conference as a member of the Wisconsin Lutheran College men's basketball team four times. Chari, meanwhile, is the all-time leading scorer for the University of Wisconsin in women's basketball.

Kager and Kinston are both playing high school basketball at Kon's alma mater, and Kager is already being scouted to play at the next level. According to Sports Illustrated, he received his first D1 basketball offer from the University of Toledo in December 2024. He currently stands at 6 foot 8, and he's also being looked at by Duke, where Kon eventually committed to play and where he became a highly promising NBA prospect.

What is Kon Knueppel's middle name?

Although it remains to be seen whether any of Kon's brothers will actually make it to the NBA, Kon is already there, and he could be a valuable addition to Charlotte's roster for the upcoming season. Given his success at Duke and his high draft placement, many are wondering what Kon's middle name might be, and it turns out that his middle name is just as unconventional as the K names that govern his entire family.

According to at least one Redditor, Kon's middle name is just "II," which signifies the fact that his father has the same name as him. That hasn't been officially confirmed, but it adds yet another layer of mystery to the Knueppel family and the unusual way that they've chosen to name their children.