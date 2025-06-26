Dylan Harper’s Parents Made Basketball a Family Affair Dylan's parents were the first to show him that a professional basketball career was possible. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 26 2025, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: ESPN

When Dylan Harper shoots, he absolutely scores, big time. The basketball phenom is all about the sport, as was proven when he became the second overall NBA draft pick playing for the San Antonio Spurs. The pick came after Dylan's short but celebrated time playing at Rutgers University.

Dylan's honorable selection into the NBA is a combination of skill and incredible genes. The athlete comes from a lineage of athletes and found his love for the game through his athletic parents, who cheered him on during his draft. Here's the rundown on Dylan's parents.

Dylan Harper's parents both played basketball and taught him everything he knows.

Dylan's parents, Ronald Harper, Sr., and Maria Pizarro Harper, were the first to show him that a professional basketball career was possible. His father was an NBA player from 1986 until 2001. He played alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the Chicago Bulls and was also a team member of the Los Angeles Lakers, the L.A. Clippers, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dylan's mom, Maria, also knows what she's doing on the court. According to The Springfield Student, she was a Division 1 basketball player for the University of New Orleans and eventually found her calling as a coach. Maria has over 30 years of experience as a coach and is the assistant coach at her son's alma mater, the Don Bosco Preparatory High School basketball team. Dylan also credits his mom for coaching him into the NBA.

Per ESPNW, Dylan Harper’s Mom and her thoughts on him being drafted pic.twitter.com/d1M6GeVvV4 — BigRichMagic (@BigRichMagic) June 26, 2025

"She's been there from the jump," the athlete told Swish Cultures about his mom in December 2024. "She was my first ever coach. She's everything to me," he continued. "She does everything for me. She's always a provider, no matter what, hard times, good times, she's been there for me through thick and thin." While Dylan's mom was his primary coach, he shared that his father's life as a pro basketball player helped him discover "just how hard you gotta work to really make it."

'"He has stories for days about work ethic, Michael Jordan work ethic, Kobe [Bryant] work ethic," Dylan said in an interview with Hoops Hype. "It could just be what they did, and how they carry themselves every day. It’s definitely that."

Dylan Harper's siblings were also inspired by their parents' celebrated basketball career.

Dylan's parents were together from 1998 until 2012. They married in 2005, five years after their first son, Ronald Harper, Jr., was born. Dylan came in 2006, followed by the exes' youngest daughter, Mia. Ron Jr. was the first of the siblings to land a spot in the NBA, as he was drafted into the NBA in 2022 and has played for the Toronto Raptors, the Maine Celtics, and the Detroit Pistons.

Dylan's sister, Mia, isn't an official basketball player and told North Jersey.com that she wasn't interested in following in her brothers' footsteps as a pro WNBA player. Instead, she found her strength as a dancer, though she said she can "dunk" on her brothers when necessary and claims to be the best athlete in the family. Dylan, however, said his sister is a "close second."