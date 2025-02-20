Victor Wembanyama's Health Forces Him to Sit out Rest of 2024-2025 NBA Season Victor Wembanyama will miss the rest of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 20 2025, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Unfortunately, there's some disappointing news for the San Antonio Spurs. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, the team confirmed that their star player, Victor Wembanyama, will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. So, what exactly happened? Here's everything we know so far.

Victor Wembanyama's latest health concern forces him to miss the rest of the season.

On Feb. 20, the San Antonio Spurs announced that Victor Wembanyama would sit out the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA regular season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder.

This condition was discovered after Wemby returned to San Antonio after participating in the All-Star Game in San Francisco, where he played for Team Chuck, a squad composed of international stars from around the league. While the Spurs did not offer a detailed timeline, they did state that Wemby is "expected to miss" the rest of the regular NBA season.

The most pressing concern, of course, is Victor Wembanyama's health. As explained by the Mayo Clinic, deep vein thrombosis occurs when a blood clot forms in one of the deep veins in the body. Typically, DVT develops in the legs due to vein injury or sluggish blood flow, but in Wemby's case, the clot is located in his right shoulder.

While DVT itself is not typically life-threatening, it can still be very serious. If a blood clot breaks loose, it can travel through the bloodstream and potentially become lodged in the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism and blocking blood flow.