Spurs Coach Grepp Popovich's "Serious Health Issue" Is Keeping Him off the Sidelines

While the biggest health concerns surrounding sports are often focused on the players themselves, their coaches aren't immune to injuries and health issues, either. It's something fans of the San Antonio Spurs know all too well, as their head coach, 75-year-old Gregg Popovich, is currently dealing with an undisclosed illness, causing him to have to be absent from several games this season.

The public announcement was made by ESPN's Shams Charania, who shared that the coach had suffered "a serious health issue," forcing him to take an indefinite leave of absence. Here's what we know about his health.

What's going on with Gregg Popovich's health?

This week, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was notably absent from the sidelines of his team's matchup — and win — against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fans immediately began to question his reason for not being there, and concerns arose about his health, which turned out to be pretty valid.

Following his absence, ESPN announced that Coach Popovich would be taking a leave of absence following an unnamed illness or injury that happened right before Saturday's game.

“I’m told that it was a health issue and it was a serious health issue that the Spurs dealt with and Gregg Popovich dealt with over the weekend,” Shams said on Tuesday. "It was a situation Saturday night pregame that Gregg Popovich needed medical attention in San Antonio. It is still uncertain when he’s going to make it back on the sidelines for this team. There is a great level of concern around the situation for the Spurs, for Gregg Popovich."

We've been informed Gregg Popovich is under the weather and will not be coaching tonight vs. Minnesota.



Mitch Johnson will be coaching in his place. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) November 2, 2024

The exact nature of his illness has not yet been publicly shared, though many have speculated that it may have been a heart attack due to his age and the stress of his profession.

On Thursday, sources confirmed that Coach Popovich is thankfully "doing OK" and just resting up before he returns to his team, though he has not made any public statements himself.

Theories suggest Donald Trump's presidential win had something to do with his absence.

Though it has been confirmed by credible sources that the reason for Coach Popovich's absence has been his illness, there are a few right-wing theorists online who claim that he actually withdrew from the public due to Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential race. After all, Popovich has been an outspoken critic of Trump for years.

"Gregg Popovich is the first NBA coach to miss a game with Trump Derangement Syndrome," one user on X (formerly Twitter) said. Another wrote, "Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reportedly out indefinitely after weekend health issue. This putz is suffering from extreme [Trump Derangement Syndrome] knowing Trump is going to win tomorrow."