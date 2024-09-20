Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Some of the Biggest Names in the NBA Are Sponsored by Gatorade — and Others Seem to Hate the Drink Some players remove the drink from press conferences. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 20 2024, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

For better or for worse, Gatorade seems to be synonymous with most sports, an association dating back to the drink's inception in the '60s. When a team wins a big game, their coach is often treated to a "Gatorade Shower," or a giant bucket of icy Gatorade poured over their head, and many high-profile athletes have been sponsored by the electrolyte beverage, from Lionel Messi to Dwyane Wade. However, it seems that some NBA players aren't so fond of it.

Notably, many basketball stars remove the drink from their press conferences, drink from the Gatorade bottles with the labels ripped off, or opt for different sports drinks altogether, causing fans to question the decisions. Why does it seem like some NBA players hate Gatorade?

Why do NBA players hate Gatorade?

If you've been wondering whether some NBA players seem to have beef with Gatorade, it's not all in your head. Many star ballers, like Kawhi Leonard and Klay Thompson, for example, make it a point to remove the drink from any of their press conferences — sometimes aggressively. And others, like Lebron James, always remove the drink's label if they have to drink it during or after a game.

Why? Well, most of it comes down to sponsorships. Lebron, for example, has a partnership with Powerade, a top competitor of Gatorade. If he's seen drinking the latter beverage, it could be a breach of contract. Similarly, Klay Thompson is sponsored by Built With Chocolate Milk, and posing with any other drink could spell trouble for his wallet.

The Clippers' Kawhi Leonard has even been heard during press conferences saying, "Not sponsored by Gatorade," before putting the strategically placed bottle under the table.

Kawhi Leonard took the Gatorade bottle off the table and said, "Not sponsored by Gatorade" pic.twitter.com/pSoTVrLcq7 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) July 16, 2024

Even some coaches, like the Spurs' Gregg Popovich, aren't too impressed with Gatorade bottles being placed next to them during conferences and interviews. In one viral clip, Popovich panned the decision to place the drink next to his seat in front of cameras: "It's supposed to be there? What if I don't like it? There's too much sugar and all that kind of stuff." Though he later claimed to be kidding, it certainly wasn't the only time he has publicly complained about being "forced to sell" Gatorade.

Some think the drink is unhealthy.

While Gatorade was specifically formulated to aid athletes, replenishing electrolytes during strenuous activity, the formula we know today is reportedly a bit different from the original recipe. While the first iteration of the drink was supposedly healthy but tasted disgusting, Gatorade has since added plenty of sugar to appeal to the masses.

Many fans speculate that although Gatorade cups, bottles, and coolers are hard to miss on the sidelines of most NBA games, they're often actually filled with water or extremely watered-down Gatorade.

I guess Klay Thompson selected the option to not take his Gatorade bottle to the press conference.... pic.twitter.com/VagxcqRNub — Troydan (@Troydan) November 27, 2017

One Reddit user posited, "My friends and I have always wondered if athletes in the NBA truly drink Gatorade during games or if they just fill the cups with the logo on them with water instead. Gatorade is actually so unhealthy. I can't honestly imagine professional athletes drinking it."