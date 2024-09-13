Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports When Will ESPN Be Back on Directv? Latest Updates on the Disney Dispute ESPN has disappeared from customers' TVs thanks to a dispute about money. By D.M. Published Sept. 13 2024, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: ESPN

DirecTV and Disney are currently locked in a heated dispute, and it’s leaving a lot of customers frustrated. If you’ve noticed that some of your favorite Disney-owned channels, like ESPN or ABC, have suddenly disappeared from your DirecTV lineup, you are not alone.

Article continues below advertisement

The disagreement boils down to money. Disney wants DirecTV to pay more for the rights to carry its channels, while DirecTV is pushing back, arguing that Disney’s demands are too high and would result in increased costs for its customers. Neither side has been willing to compromise, and as a result, Disney yanked its channels from DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-verse services.

Source: ESPN

Article continues below advertisement

For sports fans, the timing couldn’t be worse. Football season is in full swing, and ESPN, which carries Monday Night Football, is off the air for DirecTV subscribers. ABC, another Disney-owned network, also carries a variety of popular shows and live sports, leaving viewers scrambling for alternatives. Here’s what’s going on and why it matters for sports fans.

Disney has rejected offers from DirecTV, and ESPN hangs in the balance.

If you’re a DirecTV customer, you’re probably already feeling the impact of the blackout. Sports fans, in particular, are scrambling to find other ways to watch live games, with many turning to streaming services or temporary subscriptions. On Sept. 10, Disney granted an exception for DirecTV customers, allowing the broadcast of the presidential debate on ABC stations. However, they denied a request to allow viewers to watch Monday Night Football.

Article continues below advertisement

“Despite The Walt Disney Co’s rejection of a temporary return of their channels while we remain at the negotiating table, all DirecTV customers will continue to have access to the Presidential Debate live across other major broadcast networks,” the company said in a statement, adding, “DirecTV will continue to help customers find alternative ways to watch Disney channels and will provide a $30 bill credit to relieve some of the temporary inconvenience.”

Source: ESPN

Article continues below advertisement

DirecTV has suggested that customers sign up for other streaming services until the dispute is resolved — something that hasn’t sat well with many longtime subscribers. “Dear @espn and @DIRECTV. Come to an agreement or lose my business forever. You have until Friday at 3 p.m. or I’m canceling all things related to your companies,” one customer tweeted. For now, there’s no word on when the channels might return. Both companies say they’re still negotiating, but a deal has not been made.

DirecTV has also increased their monthly fees.

If you’re a DirecTV customer, it’s been a rough few weeks. Not only has DirecTV been locked in a dispute with Disney, which has pulled major channels like ESPN and ABC off the air, but they have also raised monthly fees for subscribers. DirecTV’s satellite packages will see a price hike of between $2 and $10, depending on the service. DirecTV Stream Choice will increase by $6 a month, bringing the price to $114.99, while DirecTV Stream Ultimate will now cost $129.99, a $10 increase.

Article continues below advertisement

LOL @DIRECTV, you don't have @espn and yet you dare send an email with an $8 per month increase? That's rich. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) September 10, 2024