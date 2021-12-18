Disney and Google's Negotiations Sour as Disney Networks Are Removed From YouTube TV

If you've been relying on YouTube TV to catch all your favorite ESPN or ABC programs, it might be time to rethink that decision.

On Dec. 17, 2021, Variety reports that negotiations between Google (who owns YouTube TV) and Disney have failed to forge a new deal before their deadline of midnight. YouTube TV users are crushed that the valuable Disney options are no longer available to them, so what's going on with this dispute? Read on for everything we know.