Isaiah Bond Looks to NFL Future After Major Legal Win

After a remarkable college football season with the Texas Longhorns, Isaiah Bond was looking forward to taking his first steps in the NFL. Unfortunately, a grave legal situation prevented him from signing with a team during the 2025 draft. The athlete looked like a great prospect due to his impressive abilities and speed, with several people from around the league looking at his record.

However, after the 2024 NCAA Football season, Isaiah turned himself in to the Frisco Police Department due to a sexual assault case that had led to an arrest warrant issued against him, according to ESPN. The player was quick to call the accusations false, confirming that he had intercourse with the person who accused him, but that the situation was consensual the entire time. Have the charges against Isaiah Bond been dropped? Here's what we know about the former Longhorns star's legal situation.

Have the charges against Isaiah Bond been dropped?

According to ESPN, the sexual assault case against Isaiah Bond has been no-billed, and the athlete won't face any criminal charges related to the situation. Collin County (Texas) District Attorney Greg Willis released a statement on the matter. When he was cleared legally, Isaiah began looking for a team that could allow him to play in the NFL, with several candidates in the player's mind.

Now, it looks like Isaiah is headed to the Cleveland Browns. While the team has not officially signed him yet, as of the publication of this article, Isaiah thanked the organization for giving him a chance in an emotional Instagram post. "First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to continue my career in the NFL," Isaiah wrote. "I understand that playing in the NFL is a privilege, and I'm thankful every day to live my childhood dream."

He went on to thank his agent, attorneys, trainers, parents, and Browns executives before adding, "I'm determined to prove the Browns organization and everyone who believes in me right for putting their trust in me."

Who accused Isaiah Bond of sexual assault?

According to ESPN, the person who accused Isaiah of sexual assault remains anonymous. Considering how the case was always positioned for attention from the media due to the player's fame, the alleged victim might have been looking out for her safety by not speaking about the case publicly. Isaiah quickly released a statement through his social media accounts right after the incident happened.

An email was sent to all 32 teams by agent Damien Butler, who represents #Texas WR Isaiah Bond. Bond self-surrendered on a sexual assault warrant, but now has filed a federal complaint against his accuser.



Here is the email from Butler, and the first page of the 17-page… pic.twitter.com/ht4OpIOmkE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2025

Isaiah's (now deleted) Instagram post stated the following: "Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation."