Melissa Joan Hart Made Her Foray Into Directing in the Early 2000s — What's Her Net Worth?

An unstoppable actress with decades of experience to boast, Melissa Joan Hart spent the earlier stages of her career working on hit sitcoms like Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch before landing lead roles in Melissa & Joey, No Good Nick, and others.

As a recent episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune proved, Melissa is a true '90s icon with a Midas touch. She hit the jackpot in the episode that aired on Sunday, Oct, 17, 2021, winning the $1 million grand prize for charity.

Melissa booked her first commercial when she was only 4 years old. She discovered the world of acting soon afterward. By the time she was a teenager, she was busy working on shows like Are You Afraid of the Dark? Melissa has continued working in show biz well into her adulthood. A sought-after executive producer and director, she now contributes to projects like the Clarissa Explains It All reboot.

As a child actor, Melissa worked on commercials for Rice Krispies and Children's Tylenol before graduating to TV miniseries like Kane & Abel and The Equalizer. She used to be the brand ambassador of Nutrisystem.

The love of acting runs in the Hart family. The oldest of eight siblings, Melissa was the first to achieve a breakthrough in show biz. Elizabeth, Emily, Alexandra, and Samantha have all tried acting. Trisha produced Tying the Knot: The Wedding of Melissa Joan Hart and a TV movie, Silencing Mary, per IMDb . Melissa's brother, Brian, played a police officer in the 2014 TV movie The Santa Con and Chase Tompkins in 1997's The Right Connections, per IMDb .

In addition to acting, directing, and producing, Melissa is also raising three boys with her hubby, Mark Wilkerson.

Melissa first met Mark Wilkerson, the lead singer and guitarist of Course of Nature, at the Kentucky Derby in May 2002 — and it was love at first sight. They tied the knot on July 19, 2003, in Florence, Italy.

Melissa and Mark welcomed their first son, Mason, on Jan. 11, 2006. Their second, Braydon, was born on March 12, 2008. Their youngest, Tucker McFadden, was born on Sept. 18, 2012. As Melissa told Yahoo!, being the oldest sibling was her early introduction to parenthood, but she sometimes still relies on her mom, Paula, for advice.

