Did 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch's' Melissa Joan Hart and Nate Richert Date IRL? (EXCLUSIVE)

When the first episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch aired, Melissa Joan Hart was 20 years old, and Nate Richert was a mere 22. As two adorable young actors playing a young teenage couple in a hit '90s series, it would come as no surprise if the two brought their on-screen romance off-set. However, that apparently wasn't the case. When we asked Melissa Joan Hart via phone if she and Nate ever had authentic chemistry, she thought about it and giggled.

"You know what’s funny? I think you’re the first person to ever ask that," Hart tells us, laughing. "You’d think that would be an obvious question! No, we did not. I think I probably crushed on him a little bit, but he was dating a girl on a TV show across the way from us at Universal Studios our first season — he started dating her pretty early on — and I had a boyfriend when we first started."

"[Nate's girlfriend] came on the show, she became my best friend, she was on the show for four years — Lindsey Sloan who played Valerie — and they dated for a long time. And then he was kind of off the show for a few seasons...

"So he was kind of gone a lot toward the end, and I think at that point, he had broken up with Lindsey," she explains. "But, Lindsey is one of my best friends so I could never date him," she says.