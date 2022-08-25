Who Are Ryan Reynolds' Parents? The Actor Opened Up About His Upbringing

Ryan grew up in a working-class family in Vancouver. His late father was named James Reynolds and his mother is named Tamara Lee.

James served as a policeman and then a food broker before he passed away. According to The Sun, Ryan’s mother once made a living as a retail sales worker.

Prior to his death, James had faced a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. When James passed away in 2015, Ryan tweeted, “RIP Pops. James C. Reynolds. 1941 — 2015.” He included a link to Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's research foundation, and added a photo of his father holding him when he was still an infant.