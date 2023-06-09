Home > Entertainment > Movies Where was NYC-Set Psychological Thriller 'The Crowded Room' Filmed? Fans and movie lovers are curious about 'The Crowded Room' filming location. Here's the inside scoop. By Sughnen Yongo Jun. 9 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Apple TV Plus's latest mind-bending series The Crowded Room follows Tom Holland, the charming Spider-Man himself, who takes on the role of Danny Sullivan, a young guy caught up in some serious trouble. It all goes down in 1979 when Danny finds himself accused of being involved in a wild NYC shooting. Based on the captivating 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, The Crowded Room is a psychological thriller that'll make your head spin.

Created by the brilliant minds of Akiva Goldsman and Todd Graff, the series takes us on a wild ride through Danny's troubled psyche. Complete with riveting plot twists and some intense interviews between Danny and the super-sleuth interrogator Rya Goodwin, the series is indeed a heart-pounding thriller.

Source: Apple+

Tom isn't the only star shining bright in this drama extravaganza. We've got a whole talented crew joining the party, including Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, and Henry Eikenberry, all bringing their A-game to those pivotal yet oh-so-supportive roles. It's an ensemble of epic proportions.

What was the filming location of the series?

The backdrop of the series is shot against the late 1970s and the hustle and bustle of New York City. Like many fans are wondering, we also want to know if The Crowded Room was really filmed in the concrete jungle or if the directors tricked us with some sneaky Hollywood magic. Well, we have the inside scoop on all of it.

Source: Getty Images

It turns out that the The Crowded Room was filmed in no other place than the Big Apple. That's right, this mind-bending series was shot in the vibrant streets of none other than the Concrete Jungle itself, with a little touch of Westchester County thrown in for good measure! According to sources, the production team worked their magic to create the perfect setting for every gripping scene traveling across the city, transforming streets and neighborhoods to match the story's intensity.

Other iconic locations that make cameos in the story include the iconic NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, which is nestled on Sixth Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the thrilling series. Other locations that bring the story to life include a whirlwind tour of the Bronx borough, Seaport, and the ever-charming West Village.

THE CROWDED ROOM IS SO AMAZING I LOVE IT SO MUCH I CANT WAIT UNTIL ALL THE OTHER EPISODES COME OUT ASAAAAAAAHH — toby! 🕸️ (@trusttomholland) June 9, 2023

Rumor has it that lucky locals and curious passersby spotted the action unfolding at some seriously epic spots, including the magic of 6th Avenue & West 23rd Street, the enchantment of Riverside Drive & West 116th Street, the thrill of West 17th Street & 3rd Avenue, and the intrigue of Malcolm X Boulevard and West 120th Street all in NYC.