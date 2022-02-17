Taylor Swift Could Really Be Engaged — What's Her Ring Look Like?

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has shared many parts of her relationships with her fans in the lyrics of her songs, giving secret messages for fans to decode as they looked for details of her love life. But when it comes to her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, the singer decided at the beginning of their romance to keep it as far from the public eye as possible.

That being said, if the reports are true, then the lovebirds are officially engaged! Do we know what her engagement ring looks like? Fans everywhere want to know.