Taylor Swift's New Song 'You're Losing Me' Is Reportedly About Joe Alwyn After the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift has written an exclusive new song that might be about her latest ex. By Olivia Hebert May 26 2023, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

After the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift is releasing a song called "You're Losing Me," which might be about her latest ex. It's no secret that Taylor takes inspiration from past relationships to fuel her heartbreak anthems. Will Joe be next?

From Joe Jonas to Tom Hiddleston, no ex is safe from the power of Taylor's pen. Well, no ex except for perhaps Taylor Lautner, who she admittedly hurt rather than the other way around. Find out more below.

Is "You're Losing Me" about Joe Alwyn and when will it be released?

The brand new song will initially be released physically starting at Taylor's East Rutherford concerts before a wide release in a deluxe version of the singer's latest studio album "Midnights." Along with "You're Losing Me," Taylor will release a new version of "Karma" featuring drill rapper Ice Spice. She took to Twitter to announce that the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album would be released on May 25, 2023.

"You're Losing Me" is a song from the Midnights vault, so it hasn't been written recently, but it might give fans a few clues about what led to Joe and Taylor's break up. The title leaves little to the imagination. It's clear that whoever Taylor's singing to in the song has done something to push her away.

Rumors have swirled around the demise of the couple's relationship. Some have suggested that Joe cheated after the mass Instagram unfollowing of Taylor's famous friends and his co-star Emma Laird posted a picture of him in a photodump. But given Taylor's new fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, many have wondered if Taylor cheated on Alwyn while collaborating in the studio.

Will Taylor's new song be released at Joe's expense?

If the Joe cheating rumors are true, "You're Losing Me" is guaranteed to be a smash. Taylor Swift fan favorites like "Picture to Burn" and "All Too Well" have been born from Taylor at her angriest and most heartbroken. Off of Taylor's fourth studio album "Red," "All Too Well" and the 10-minute Taylor version released years later, chronicled the ups and downs of her short-lived relationship with Oscar nominee, Jake Gyllenhaal.

The pair dated when she was 20 and he was 29. Taylor skewered their age gap with lyrics like "And I was never good at telling jokes, but the punch line goes "I'll get older, but your lovers stay my age." Fans attacked Jake's Instagram upon the new version's release until he turned his Instagram comments off.