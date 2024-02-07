Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Sofía Vergara Dating History: A List of All of Her High-Profile Lovers By Alizabeth Swain Feb. 7 2024, Published 9:56 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

America's beloved Colombia actress Sofía Vergara is as well-known for her vibrant love life as she is for her successful career. That's the charm of being Sofía Vergara. Her dating history is more than just a roster of past relationships — it's a captivating story that mirrors her journey from a Colombian sensation to a Hollywood starlet.

But, who is all is included in Sofía's dating history? Let's take a closer look. One of these A-list celebrities may surprise you!

Joe Gonzalez (1990-1993)

Long before she graced the screens as a renowned actress, Sofía Vergara was just a young woman in love with her high school sweetheart, Joe Gonzalez. In 1990, their love story took a significant turn when they decided to tie the knot. A year later, they celebrated the birth of their son, Manolo, adding a new chapter to their family tale. However, like many stories, theirs too had its twists and turns, leading them to part ways in 1993.

After her divorce, Sofía made her son her priority, even when it came to her dating life (she was linked to Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias in the mid-'90s). “I never wanted my son confused,” she told Parade in 2011. “It’s okay for your kid to see you together on vacations, or going out for lunch or dinner, but that’s not the same as seeing him staying overnight in your room.”

Chris Paciello (1999)

As the millennium was drawing near in 1999, Sofía found herself romantically involved with a prominent Miami club entrepreneur, Chris Paciello.

Source: Getty Images Chris Paciello and Sofia Vergara in 1998.

Chris, who was a charismatic figure in the club circuit, was suddenly ensnared in a web of criminal charges. His glamorous lifestyle took a dark turn when he was convicted for his role in a mob-related homicide. The court handed him a decade-long sentence, and he was released in 2006 after serving six years.

Tom Cruise (2005)

Renowned biographer Andrew Morton, known for his work Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography, revealed Tom Cruise presented the leaders of Scientology with a catalog of women he was interested in dating. Among those names was a rising star in Hollywood, Sofía Vergara. In 2005, Sofía and Tom began dating.

Source: Getty Images

However, the spark between Tom and Sofía didn't last long, reportedly due to religion. "It soon became clear that she was being auditioned for the biggest role of her life — Mrs. Tom Cruise," Morton wrote. “It was made clear that if she took the part, she would have to renounce her Catholic faith and convert to Scientology.”

Nick Loeb (2010-2014)

In a whirlwind of romance that spanned from 2010 to 2014, Sofía and businessman Nick Loeb found themselves deeply intertwined in each other's lives. After two years of dating, their relationship escalated to an engagement, painting a promising picture of marital bliss. However, fate had a different plan, and by May 2014, the couple decided to part ways, ending their romantic journey.

Source: Getty Images

In the aftermath of their split, a complex legal issue arose. During their time together, Sofía and Nick had chosen to create embryos through in-vitro fertilization. Post their breakup, from 2015 to 2017, they found themselves embroiled in a contentious legal dispute over the future use of these frozen embryos. In 2021, a judge ruled that Nick could not use the frozen embryos without Sofia's consent.

Joe Manganiello (2014-2023)

Sofía and Joe Manganiello's love story began at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014 where they first met. Unfortunately, Sofia was still with her ex, Nick Loeb, at the time. But just one month later, she announced her split and was spotted on a date with the Magic Mike actor. The couple went on to wed one year later in November 2015.

Source: Getty Images

However, after seven years of marriage, Joe filed for divorce just two days after publicly announcing their separation in July 2023. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she told Spanish newspaper El País. "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

Justin Saliman (2024)