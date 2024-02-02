Home > Entertainment > Music Fans Share Mixed Emotions as Enrique Iglesias Announces Retirement Is Enrique Iglesias officially stepping out of the music scene forever? The pop singer has surprising news to share with dedicated fans. By Alizabeth Swain Feb. 2 2024, Published 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you were the '90s or early 2000s baby, chances are your heart skipped a beat every time Enrique Iglesias came on the radio. This Spanish heartthrob, with his smoldering eyes and signature mole, quickly climbed the charts to become one of the era's defining pop icons.

Article continues below advertisement

In an unexpected announcement, Enrique announced his retirement from music, marking the end of an illustrious three-decade-long career. The announcement has left fans and fellow musicians alike in a state of surprise, with many taking to social media to question why Enrique Iglesias is retiring, along with their admiration for the superstar.

Source: Getty Images Enrique Iglesias at Grammys

Article continues below advertisement

So, why is Enrique Iglesias retiring?

Enrique, who will turn 49 this year, announced his retirement on his official Instagram account. In the post, he announced the title and cover of his final album. His album, "Final (Volume 2)," is set to be released soon and will mark the end of an era of Enrique and his fans.

While the singer hasn't shared too much about the reasons behind his decision to retire, Enrique did share in an interview back in 2023 that he won't be doing "any more albums". While it may be the last time we hear new music from him, his legacy in the early 2000s boy band scene will always have a special place in the hearts of lovesick teens growing up back then.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans react to Enrique Igleasis' decision to retire

News of the pop sensation's retirement has spread like wildfire across social media platforms, sparking a wave of reactions from fans worldwide. Many have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share their thoughts and feelings about this major development. Despite the initial shock, many fans have expressed support for Enrique's decision. "Sadness and happiness with the news. I will always love you and support you," one fan commented on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the bittersweet announcement, it's worth noting that the news of Enrique's retirement was received more positively than the performances he put on during his Trilogy Tour with Pitbull and Ricky Martin. Some concert-goers teased the pop star about his vocal performances, suggesting they didn't live up to expectations. Fans took videos of Enrique's questionable dance moves and even compared his live-action voice to Elmo from Sesame Street.

Enrique Iglesias has been making beautiful music for years,I love him ❤️ — Her father's daughter 👑 (@CindyBreezy_254) January 26, 2024 Source: Twitter Fans tweets about love for Enrique Iglesias

Article continues below advertisement

A farewell to Enrique Iglesias

As we grapple with the news of Enrique Iglesias' retirement, it's crucial to remember the profound impact he has had on the music industry. When we talk about Enrique, we're not just talking about a Latin pop star; we're talking about a global icon who touched millions of hearts worldwide. While we may no longer hear new songs from Enrique after his final album drops, his legacy will continue to live on throughout his extensive discography.