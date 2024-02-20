Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Jenna Dewan Is Getting Ready for Her Third Baby, Second With Fiancé Steve Kazee According to Jenna, “Having two kids while pregnant is a whole feat in itself. You’re like, ‘I’m exhausted, but why would I not be exhausted?’” By Dan Clarendon Feb. 19 2024, Published 10:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Dancer-turned-TV star Jenna Dewan appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark on Feb. 19, 2024, but the scene-stealer of the show, arguably, was Jenna’s baby bump. Jenna is expecting her third baby — and her second with fiancé Steve Kazee, whom she started dating in 2018.

“Having two kids while pregnant is a whole feat in itself. You’re like, ‘I’m exhausted, but why would I not be exhausted?’” Jenna said on Friday’s show. “And you’re definitely [spending] half the day trudging through because you have to look after others.” The arrival of this bundle of joy will surely be another happy moment in Jenna and Steve’s relationship. Here’s a recap of their love story so far.

Jenna Dewan started dating Steve Kazee in 2018.

Jenna started dating Steve in 2018, as People recaps, but the duo actually met six years earlier, when she saw the actor in the Broadway musical Once. That first encounter was “very quick” but “struck us both,” Jenna later told The Knot. “It was a moment. My mom and I told him what a great job he did and how it was such an amazing show, and that was it. We both went off into the night. But I never forgot the moment.”

At the time of that first run-in, Jenna was still married to her Step Up costar Channing Tatum, with whom she shares her daughter Everly. But Jenna and Channing split in 2018, and around a half-year later, People confirmed that she was dating Steve. “He messaged me and said something like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you remember me, but how are you?’ And I was floored,” she told The Knot. “Of course, I remembered him. And that moment in 2012.”

They announced their engagement in February 2020.

In February 2020, Jenna and Steve told their Instagram fans that he had popped the question and they were set to be married. The engagement news came four months after they announced that they were expecting their first child together — and just days after they swapped loving Instagram captions about each other.

“You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what I could’ve expected or imagined, and every day I am in awe over the love, care, and nurture you show me, Evie, and everyone around you,” Jenna wrote in her post. “I’ve told you a thousand times, and I’ll tell you again… thank you for finding me. I am the luckiest girl alive.”

They welcomed their son Callum the following month.

Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, Jenna and Steve’s first child together, entered the picture in March 2020. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Jenna wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the world, you little angel!” Steve also raved about the newborn in an Instagram post of his own, writing, “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to Earth, star child.”