The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Killer Murdered Bunny for Self-Serving Reasons

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu.

Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) stumbled into Mabel's (Selena Gomez) apartment in the dramatic Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale, dying from multiple stab wounds. The question of Bunny's killer plagued Mabel, Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) throughout the entirety of Season 2. Naturally, it was the woman they least suspected.

Why did Becky Butler kill Bunny?