Why Does Charles' Nose Bleed in Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'? It's a Bloody Mystery

To put it as simply as possible, Charles gets nosebleeds — both in Season 1 and 2 — as a symptom of anxiety. He tells Mabel this in Season 1.

In Season 1, Charles gets a bloody nose after he realizes his bassoonist girlfriend, Jan (Amy Ryan), lied to him about being first chair in the City Symphony, as detailed by The Wrap. This is relevant because it was a sign of her character: her tendency to lie about even the littlest of things.