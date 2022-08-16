Dying for Good Content? The 'Only Murders in the Building' Episode 9 Ending, Explained

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu.

Did Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) literally kill for good podcast content? Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) quickly realized in the penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 that someone had to be pulling Detective Kreps's (Michael Rapaport) strings.