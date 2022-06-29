Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne Smooch on 'Only Murders in the Building' — Are They Friends in Real Life?

Spoiler alert: This article contains mild spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

Both seasons of Hulu's Clue-esque comedy series Only Murders in the Building are jam-packed with A-list stars. Its core three regulars include Selena Gomez, honorary Oscar winner (and the show's co-creator) Steve Martin, and Emmy winner Martin Short.

The series has also welcomed stars like Sting and Amy Schumer — both of whom play oddball versions of themselves — as well as Michael Rapaport, Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine, and model-actress Cara Delevingne.