Wait, Is Oliver Not Will's Father on 'Only Murders in the Building'? Here's What We Know

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5 of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

That huge Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 5 reveal would be the ultimate "F--- you" from Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) to Oliver Putnam (Martin Short). Is Teddy actually Will's (Ryan Broussard) biological father? What connection does this twist have to solving Bunny's murder?