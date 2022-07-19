Wait, Is Oliver Not Will's Father on 'Only Murders in the Building'? Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5 of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.
That huge Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 5 reveal would be the ultimate "F--- you" from Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) to Oliver Putnam (Martin Short). Is Teddy actually Will's (Ryan Broussard) biological father? What connection does this twist have to solving Bunny's murder?
The question arose when Will had his son take a genetic test for a class project. Will was rather perplexed about the test results. After all, Oliver proudly proclaimed when anyone asked that he was Irish through and through.
So why did the test say that Will's son was half Greek?
Is Teddy Will's real father in 'Only Murders in the Building'?
Well, what other Greek guy could Oliver's wife have hooked up with who lived at the Arconia around nine months before Will was born? All signs appear to point to Teddy being Will's biological father.
However — what if Oliver is actually Greek, and he just never realized it? (It's possible!)
However, Teddy did warn Oliver during their elevator chat that he was going to essentially screw him over. Was he referring to this huge smoking gun?
Or was Teddy just threatening Oliver with pure, unbridled anger over Oliver sending Teddy to prison in Season 1, no game-changing secrets attached?
Does the Teddy reveal have any connections to Bunny's murder?
No new information is introduced on Only Murders in the Building for no reason. So why throw in the Teddy-Will-Oliver father twist now? Teddy and Oliver's wife did look like they were hiding something during the party flashback scene in the fifth episode!
Let's also recall the other father-son moment that Oliver witnessed back in Season 2, Episode 4. Oliver felt almost dirty watching Teddy cry after he had a screaming match with his son Theo (James Caverly). He'd never seen his frenemy genuinely break down before.
Teddy and Theo may be out on bail — but their bond is irrevocably beyond repair.
It would make sense if it was Teddy planting key evidence from Bunny's murder to implicate Oliver, Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles (Steve Martin) out of revenge.
However, Teddy was supposedly in jail the night Bunny was murdered. Or was he? That key factor could make all of the difference in ruling out Teddy as a suspect. The figure in black Lucy (Zoe Colletti) saw the night of Bunny's murder also appeared to have a taller silhouette than Teddy.
There's five episodes left of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 and Bunny's killer is still on the loose. Does the murderer also happen to be WIll's real father? All we know is is that someone should force Oliver to take a genetic test himself, stat!
New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 drop every Tuesday on Hulu.