This 'Upload' Star Plays One of the Suspects in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Hulu.

Did Nina Lin kill Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) in Only Murders in the Building Season 2? Episode 3 revealed that Nina had a huge motive for killing off the Arconia's board president.

Bunny had planned on retiring from the board the day she was murdered. However, Bunny changed her mind at her own retirement party.