Who Is Cinda Canning Really on 'Only Murders in the Building'? Her Assistant Revealed All

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 6 on Hulu.

Always treat the people who work for you with kindness, or they might just out your true identity to a rival podcaster! Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) was eager to get a scoop on "Bloody" Mabel (Selena Gomez) for her hit podcast Only Murderers in the Building.

However, Cinda sealed her own fate by treating her assistant Poppy (Adina Verson) terribly.