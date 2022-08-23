Wait, Did 'Only Murders in the Building' Seriously Just Kill off [SPOILER]? Say It Isn't So!

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu.

The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale was packed to the gills with so many twists that even the characters themselves had trouble keeping track. However, the biggest twist of the episode wasn't a twist at all.

It was a stab. Did Charles (Steve Martin) seriously die in the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale?