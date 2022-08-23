The Real Life Inspiration Behind the 'Only Murders in the Building' Podcast Hints at the Plot

Similarly, All Is Not OK in Oklahoma features Cinda, a New Yorker, diving into rural Oklahoma to solve the crime of what happened to Becky Butler. And both have one other major similarity. (Spoiler alert!) Neither crime actually ever happened. So in Only Murders in the Building, Cinda becomes a symbol of doing whatever it takes to get fame, fortune, and a Peabody Award. But how far does she go to make that happen?

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building is now available to stream on Hulu.