The Becky Butler Reveal in 'Only Murders in the Building' Had Us Shook — Who Is She? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu.
All is not OK in Oklahoma, especially for Becky Butler. The podcast that bonded Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) together in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 returned with a vengeance in the penultimate episode of Season 2. And what does Cinda Canning's timid assistant Poppy (Adina Verson) have to do with it all?
Mabel had encouraged Poppy to assert herself earlier in Season 2. After Cinda callously shot down Poppy's request to be considered for a promotion, Poppy called Mabel and revealed that Cinda was a fraud without explaining how.
After Mabel started to put the pieces of the puzzle together in Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9, she realized Cinda's machinations went way deeper than she could've imagined. Poppy's reveal only made things more complex for our crime-solving trio.
Who is Becky Butler in 'Only Murders in the Building'?
It's an unwritten rule that any decent true crime podcast must start with the mystery of a missing woman. Enter: Becky Butler. She was the missing woman in question in Cinda's podcast All Is Not OK In Oklahoma. Where was Becky Butler? Cinda's podcast seemingly never answered the question. Why?
Because Becky Butler was by Cinda's side all along.
Poppy finally spilled the major Cinda tea to Mabel, revealing that her real name was Becky Butler. So Poppy was the missing puzzle piece Mabel needed all along? But what does Becky's case have to do with the murder of Bunny Folger?
Is Cinda really setting up stories purely for content? Would she really be desperate enough for a good podcast to kill Bunny herself?
What else does Poppy ... or rather, Becky ... know?
If Poppy is actually Becky Butler, that means Cinda created her own downfall. But can Mabel, Charles and Oliver convince Poppy, Becky to be their smoking gun?
After all, if Cinda has been the criminal mastermind all along, it would explain the motive for framing Mabel, Charles and Oliver for Bunny's murder. What better way to take out your primary podcasting competition?
The other question is why would Becky even agree to go missing in the first place? Did Cinda entice her with money and dreams of starting her own podcast? Why would Becky give up her entire identity to help Cinda's fraudulent podcasting empire?
So basically, Oliver, Mabel, and Charles's only chance of exoneration rests in the hands of Becky Butler. Will she finally assert herself and reveal the truth about Cinda Canning?
Becky may not get that promotion if she comes forward, but we think she's got enough material for her own compelling podcast. Hopefully all will be revealed when the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale drops on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, on Hulu.