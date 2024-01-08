Home > Television 'Stuck in the Middle' Ended in 2018, but Fans Can't Let Go of Their Favorite Stars The Diaz family lives on in our hearts following the 2018 end to 'Stuck in the Middle.' Years later, fans want to know what happened to the cast. By Alex West Jan. 8 2024, Published 8:10 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the fictional town of Marshport, the Diaz family caused quite a lot of drama. The comedic misadventures of the Stuck in the Middle show kept all of us cracking light-hearted grins.

Article continues below advertisement

After the show concluded in 2018, all of the cast members went their separate ways, but still stayed involved in the entertainment industry. Keep reading for all the details on what the cast is doing now.

Jenna Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Life only went up for young star Jenna Ortega after she played Harley Diaz on Stuck in the Middle. The Disney star moved on to some new and challenging roles including Jane the Virgin. She also had a stint on the psychological thriller-drama You.

Article continues below advertisement

However, it was her portrayal of Wednesday Addams on the streaming series Wednesday that solidified her stardom as a household name. Since the show became a hit, Jenna even moved up a rung on the ladder and is helping with the production of Season 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Isaak Presley

Alongside playing Ethan Diaz in Stuck in the Middle, Isaak Presley had a reoccurring role on Fuller House, the Full House revival series. Since then, Isaak has stayed in entertainment, securing the role of Axel in Total Eclipse.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2023, Isaak had a run-in with the law. He admitted on The Vulnerable Podcast starring Christy Carlson Romano that when his friend was pulled over, police found a knife in his car. “They could search the car, found this knife,” Isaak said. “They were like, ‘Is this knife yours?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ They put me in handcuffs, and they took me to jail.”

Article continues below advertisement

Without going into detail, he also admitted to getting arrested when he was 17. In retrospect, Isaak decided to take accountability for his actions, saying he hurt himself in the process.

Article continues below advertisement

Ronni Hawk

After 39 episodes as Rachel Diaz on Stuck in the Middle, Ronni Hawk has only managed to secure minor roles here and there. Her most recent project, Girl with a Gun, came out in 2022. Nowadays, she's much more focused on her horse-girl lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

Joshua Bassett

Joshua Bassett has been through quite the journey since his time as Aidan Peters. The star became much more established after playing a lead role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The Disney show connected him with actor and singer Olivia Rodrigo.

Article continues below advertisement

Thereafter, Joshua found himself in the middle of some teen Hollywood drama as Olivia released the song driver's license, seeming to put their romantic relationship and its demise on blast. Also, Olivia managed to rope in 'the other girl' musician Sabrina Carpenter whom Joshua dated after his co-star.

Article continues below advertisement

Joshua also came out as proudly bisexual. He faced some backlash from fans when he suddenly began preaching about his faith, but was linked to a church riddled with homophobic allegations. He's embracing his own musical journey, following in the footsteps of his two pop powerhouse exes.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Greenblatt

After playing Daphne Diaz, Ariana Greenblatt's career ran flat for a bit. She suffered through a few years of more minor roles before getting a huge opportunity. She played Sasha in Greta Gerwig's Barbie and became a part of one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Maisonet

Kayla Maisonet stayed on television after playing Georgie Diaz. She made some guest appearances on shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Diary of a Future President, and All Rise.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicolas Bechtel

For such a young star, Nicolas Bechtel already had quite an impressive resume of acting gigs under his belt. After playing Lewis Diaz, he continued a daytime television commitment. Up until 2020, Nicolas played Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Malachi Barton