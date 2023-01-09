TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old

Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old.

Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took to Facebook on Jan. 7 to confirm the devastating news. "Sometimes you never know the pain behind someone’s smile," she wrote, sharing that Noah had checked into a hotel room leading up to his death. "The front desk clerk at the hotel apologized and said 'I’m sorry, when he checked in about midnight I would have never guessed this outcome. He checked in smiling.'"

Noah's mother continued to commemorate her son in the post. "He had the biggest and most contagious smile of anyone I know. He was kind. He was the life of the party. He was a friend to all and one of the least judgmental people I know," she wrote.

Noah Blake Brady aka Noah bug 🐛 11-16-2002 to 1-07-2023 Sometimes you never know the pain behind someone’s smile. The... Posted by Rena Smith Brady on Saturday, January 7, 2023

She also touched on the importance of mental health, revealing that her son had struggled with depression since the ninth grade. "His heart was huge but the pain he carried was more than he could take," she wrote. Rena explained "trying to talk him out of this" after he checked into the hotel, but she couldn't get through to him. The last text she received from Noah was at 5:18 a.m.

Who was pworddestroyer69 on TikTok?

Noah Brady, who went by @pworddestroyer69 on TikTok, was a skilled tattoo artist. The curly-haired creative was known for sharing videos of his fresh ink, all of which he designed. In fact, in July 2021, he started his own challenge where he tattooed himself every day (or almost every day) for a year.

Throughout this self-imposed challenge, he accumulated quite a unique collection of body art as well as followers who were impressed with his work. Some tattoos of his include an Arizona iced tea can, a pocket full of sunshine (inspired by the Natasha Bedingfield song of the same name), an iPod, a dalmatian, and more.