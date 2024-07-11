Home > Viral News > Influencers YouTuber SteveWillDoIt Was Arrested at Universal Studios Orlando While Wearing a Disguise "I was just trying to have fun at Universal." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 11 2024, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Orange County Jail; Instagram/@stevewilldoit

YouTuber SteveWillDoIt, whose real name is Stephen Rocco Deleonardis, is known for his interesting antics and wacky challenges. From giving away money to random strangers, all the way to gulping down 100 eggs, Steve is always doing something to keep his audiences entertained. He has collaborated with everyone from Dana White to Logan Paul, and there's never any telling what the creator will do next.

Most recently, however, his escapades went a little too far, landing him in some hot water — and a jail cell. What exactly happened that led to SteveWillDoIt being arrested at Universal Studios Orlando?

Source: Instagram/@stevewilldoit SteveWillDoIt, Brad Bundy

SteveWillDoIt was arrested at Universal Studios Orlando for trespassing.

According to his arrest record, Steve was arrested on a misdemeanor charge in Orlando for trespassing on Universal Studios property, having been previously ejected and banned from the park. As reported by TMZ, Steve had been removed from the property back in August after sneaking camera crews in to film content for his channels. One upside of his release, at least, was that Steve ended up with a hilariously ridiculous mugshot, which included a massive, fake mustache.

Fans were first notified of Steve's arrest when a post appeared on his X page: "SteveWillDoIt is in jail right now. We are working on getting him out." The message was signed off by Steve's family and included a snap of his mustachioed mugshot. An hour later, he posted on Instagram, "I'm out."