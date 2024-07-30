Home > Viral News > Influencers Disgraced YouTuber Ava Kris Tyson Is Actually a Parent “Tucker’s life is kept relatively private," Katie said on X. By Elissa Noblitt Published Jul. 30 2024, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@kristyson

Content warning: This article mentions grooming and sexual assault. YouTuber Ava Kris Tyson has been thrust into the public eye following a series of allegations brought against her, from grooming to sexual assault. The disgraced creator, whose claim to fame was as a member of MrBeast's friend group and often appearing in his videos, has since left social media and content creation altogether.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid the firestorm of controversy surrounding Ava, which has included statements from some of the biggest creators online, the public has been searching for more information about her personal life — and many were surprised to learn that Ava actually has a child. Here's what we know.

Source: Mr Beast news

Article continues below advertisement

Ava Kris Tyson has a son and an ex-wife.

If you're not a dedicated fan of MrBeast and his squad, you may not know that Ava Tyson actually has a son with her ex-wife, Katie Tyson. The pair married in 2018, before Ava's transition, and welcomed Tucker, their first and only child, in 2020.

Though they don't often speak about their relationship publicly, Katie took to X to defend Ava from hateful messages accusing Ava of abandoning her family by coming out as trans. The tweet from Nick Mercs to Ava said, "You should be ashamed of yourself. Leaving behind your wife and child to play pretend. One day you’ll wake up, and realize what you’ve done."

In defense of her former partner, Katie took to X to share that Tucker is “loved and cared for by both parents,” and that their lives “are both better than ever," per Rolling Stone. “Tucker’s life is kept relatively private, as much as it can be, solely because of people like you who try to make a headline topic with a 4-year-old’s life blasted as a headline,” she said. This statement was made before the recent allegations against Ava came about.