Alleged Moderator From Ava Kris Tyson's Discord Has Leaked Over 500,000 Messages Nathan, the alleged Discord mod, has also claimed to be a victim of Ava's grooming.

Content warning: This article mentions grooming. All eyes have been on Ava Kris Tyson for the past few weeks. The content creator and former member of MrBeast's squad was accused of grooming, inappropriate conduct with minors, and sharing revenge porn of Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy — and since then, she has effectively left the internet and parted ways from the MrBeast brand.

Now, someone claiming to be a former Discord moderator in a server shared by Ava Tyson, MrBeast, and more, has leaked over 500,000 Discord messages. While they're not exactly damning, they definitely point to some questionable behavior.

Alleged leaked Discord messages from Ava Kris Tyson hint at inappropriate behavior.

An X user named Nathan claiming to be a former moderator of a Discord server containing Ava Kris Tyson, MrBeast, and more has taken to the platform to share a plethora of "leaked" messages from the server, which can be accessed on GitHub. In a series of X videos, Nathan claims to have been good friends with Lava, who has been named as the main victim of Ava's alleged grooming.

Nathan, who says he was also a minor at the time, was invited along with Lava to join and moderate the Discord server, as well as help Ava with some of her streams on Twitch. The Discord server was made up of around 10 people, according to Nathan, most of whom were minors.

Ava Kris Tyson from MrBeast preyed upon me when I was 15.



This is my story: pic.twitter.com/36MauRhFfv — Nathan W (@ImBrainFreak) July 24, 2024

Before sharing the leaked messages, Nathan explained to his audience that the chat logs had been severely scrubbed before he was able to obtain them, meaning that the screenshots he has since shared were only the messages that slipped through the cracks of the "Great Cleansing," as Lava called it on Discord.

Some of the leaked messages include ones from Ava and MrBeast talking about Ava's genitals, as well as Ava and Lava talking about a porn bot on the channel.

There were also alleged messages from Ava stating that she had posted her nudes in an NSFW channel on the server, which again, according to Nathan, was accessible by multiple minors. Neither Ava nor any member of the MrBeast team have commented on the alleged leaks at this time.