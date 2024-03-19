Home > Viral News > Influencers > MrBeast Want to Be on MrBeast's Reality TV Show? Here's What to Know MrBeast and Prime Video are unveiling a groundbreaking reality TV show with an unprecedented $5 million cash prize. By Alizabeth Swain Mar. 18 2024, Published 9:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With the launch of Beast Games on Prime Video, a groundbreaking series that promises an unprecedented $5 million cash prize, the buzz around how to get on MrBeast's reality TV show has reached fever pitch. This contest is not just about the eye-watering sum of money at stake but also the chance to be part of what's being touted as the biggest reality competition series in television history.

Whether you're a long-time fan of MrBeast's philanthropic escapades and elaborate challenges on YouTube or a newcomer drawn by the allure of the ultimate contest, knowing about the selection process could be your first step toward potentially life-changing fame and fortune.

So... how do you get on MrBeast's reality show?

Securing a spot on MrBeast's reality TV show, known for its blend of high-octane challenges and heartwarming philanthropy, is a dream for many. Whether you're drawn by the thrill of competition, the lure of potentially life-changing prizes, or the chance to be part of something globally recognized, here's what to know about throwing your hat in the ring.

In a tweet on March 18, 2024, MrBeast assured his followers that he'll "reveal more later this year." It seems that if fans keep an eye on MrBeast's social media accounts, they'll likely learn more at some point about how to get on the show.

Over on Reddit, previous posts about how to get on MrBeast's videos in general have mentioned checking the @mrbeastcasting Instagram page specifically. Some folks on Reddit have also speculated that subscribing to his channels, purchasing his merch, and working for (or knowing someone who works for) MrBeast have helped folks' odds of appearing in his videos.

MrBeast and Prime Video's reality show is set to be groundbreaking.

Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Over 1,000 contestants, $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records.. I’ll reveal more later this year but let’s just say, it’s gonna be an insane show :D — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 18, 2024

Amazon Prime Video and MrBeast are set to launch an unprecedented reality competition series with Beast Games. This ambitious project is sure to captivate audiences with its sheer scale and grandeur, featuring 1,000 contestants vying for a staggering $5 million cash prize.

The announcement has generated immense excitement within the entertainment industry and among fans worldwide, positioning Beast Games to potentially become the one of the more significant reality competition series.

Beast Games is not just another addition to the reality TV landscape; it's a colossal undertaking that reflects MrBeast's ethos of dreaming big and giving back. The competition is structured to test a wide array of skills, from physical endurance and mental acuity to strategic thinking and teamwork.