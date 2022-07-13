Why Did Jake the Viking Leave MrBeast and What's He Up to Now?

Jake was an important member of MrBeast's team, but his time with the YouTube channel wasn’t meant to last forever. Interestingly enough, fans who have been keeping up with MrBeast on YouTube know that Jake got his nickname as a Viking thanks to the appearance of his long hair and beard.

He posted a YouTube video on April 6, 2020, announcing that he was parting ways with MrBeast and the rest of the YouTubers in the group.