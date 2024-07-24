Home > Viral News > Influencers > MrBeast Ava Kris Tyson Breaks Silence on Allegations: "I Never Groomed Anyone" "We’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast," she said. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 24 2024, Published 10:11 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@kristyson

Content warning: This article mentions grooming. Ava Kris Tyson, a team member and friend of the MrBeast crew, has recently found herself facing allegations of grooming. Following an accusatory YouTube video posted by user Prism42, which contained screenshots of inappropriate exchanges between an early-twenties Ava and a young teen who goes by the moniker of Lava, all eyes have been on the popular creator.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, she has finally broken her silence and addressed the accusations, posting a lengthy apology on X — and stepping away from MrBeast's YouTube channel.

Source: x/@kristyson_

Article continues below advertisement

Ava Kris Tyson has apologized for past behavior but claims she "never groomed anyone."

After being called upon to address the situation for days, Ava has finally broken her silence. Within her lengthy X statement, which spanned multiple Tweets, she apologized for her behavior and confirmed she will be stepping away from the MrBeast brand.

"I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent," she said. "Seeing recent events, we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health."

Article continues below advertisement

However, Ava has remained adamant that, although her past "jokes" were inappropriate, the accusations of grooming are false. "I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations, @LavaGS, has vocally supported that they are false," she wrote, referring to an X thread from Lava himself denying the accusations against Ava.

I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

In her apology, Ava continued by insisting that, while in poor taste, her jokes were just that — jokes. "Having said that, I humbly apologize to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online ... To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen," she said.

Many former fans, however, are not satisfied by her apology, with one writing, "Bruh, the kid was 13. THIRTEEN YEARS OLD. You think this is about bad, edgy jokes?"