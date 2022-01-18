Will Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson's Net Worth See Growth in 2022?

It’s not news that the boxing world has seen many greats step into the ring. But, when it comes to reaching icon status, Mike Tyson leads the pack. After all, he is known for being the youngest heavyweight champion at 20. The Brooklyn native was not only a force in competition, he’s had iconic moments that continue to live on in pop culture today — like the infamous Evander Holyfield ear-biting incident. As a result, the boxing legend was able to secure tons of endorsements and brand deals that caused his net worth to skyrocket at the height of his career.