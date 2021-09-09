WWE Star Triple H Is Recovering From a Cardiac Event That Had Him Hospitalized

WWE Star Triple H Is Recovering From a Cardiac Event That Had Him HospitalizedBy Chris Barilla
Sep. 9 2021, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Over the last few weeks, devout WWE followers observed that famed wrestler Paul "Triple H" Levesque was not on his regular schedule. This led to several questions regarding his health and standing in the sport. Keep reading to know the details regarding his recovery.
What happened to Triple H? He had a "cardiac event" that caused him to be hospitalized.
In a statement shared on their website on Sep. 8, 2021, WWE confirmed that Triple H suffered a "cardiac event" sometime last week.
"The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue, and Paul is expected to make a full recovery," the report read. There were no more details on the "genetic heart issue."
Triple H's last public appearance was at WWE's Las Vegas Tryouts at the MGM Grand. These tryouts are held yearly before SummerSlam, streamed on pay-per-view.
This event saw the signing of over a dozen new talents to the league. It also reinforced the fact that WWE will recruit independent wrestlers as well as others without any prior professional wrestling experience.
Little was heard from Triple H in the weeks after. This was concerning to many as the wrestler is a seasoned spokesperson for the organization and usually does pre-event press conferences for the WWE.
The news of his "cardiac event" came almost three weeks after a press conference at the MGM Grand.
Triple H underwent emergency heart surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
In the same statement, WWE confirmed that Triple H was given swift medical attention. Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, "underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event." The report further stated that he was expected to make a "full recovery." Neither the wrestler nor his representatives have provided further details regarding his recovery.
Triple H broke into the wrestling scene in 1996 and has become one of the most respected faces in the history of the WWE.
He is married to Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of famed WWE owner Vince McMahon. The couple has three daughters together —Vaughn, 11, Murphy, 13, and Aurora, 15.
We wish Triple H a speedy recovery!