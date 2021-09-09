WWE Star Triple H Is Recovering From a Cardiac Event That Had Him Hospitalized

Over the last few weeks, devout WWE followers observed that famed wrestler Paul "Triple H" Levesque was not on his regular schedule. This led to several questions regarding his health and standing in the sport. Keep reading to know the details regarding his recovery.

What happened to Triple H? He had a "cardiac event" that caused him to be hospitalized.

In a statement shared on their website on Sep. 8, 2021, WWE confirmed that Triple H suffered a "cardiac event" sometime last week. "The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue, and Paul is expected to make a full recovery," the report read. There were no more details on the "genetic heart issue."

Triple H's last public appearance was at WWE's Las Vegas Tryouts at the MGM Grand. These tryouts are held yearly before SummerSlam, streamed on pay-per-view. This event saw the signing of over a dozen new talents to the league. It also reinforced the fact that WWE will recruit independent wrestlers as well as others without any prior professional wrestling experience.

Little was heard from Triple H in the weeks after. This was concerning to many as the wrestler is a seasoned spokesperson for the organization and usually does pre-event press conferences for the WWE. The news of his "cardiac event" came almost three weeks after a press conference at the MGM Grand.

