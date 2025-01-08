WWE 'RAW' Announcers Swapped for Inaugural Netflix Live Debut "This changes the game." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 8 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix's WWE RAW debut appears to be a hit with fans of the program, which should bode well for both the professional wrestling organization and the streaming service. The organization went big with its inaugural event as well, debuting a new theme song courtesy of Travis Scott, with additional appearances from The Rock, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and Hulk Hogan (although that one didn't go down too well). Triple H, prior to the event also revealed that there would be some new announcers for RAW debuting on Netflix, too.

Who are the new WWE 'RAW' announcers?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the outlet referenced a discussion with WWE CCO Triple H, who confirmed that Joe Tessitore, who previously held announcer desk duties for RAW in 2024, would be moving to Smackdown. Additionally, Lillian Garcia would also be moving from RAW as ring announcer and heading over to the organization's "blue" night of programming.

Taking over ring announcer duties for RAW will be Alicia Taylor moving forward. As for RAW's announcer desk, SI wrote that Pat McAfee and Michael Cole would be taking over those roles. According to Wrestle Ops, Triple H had glowing things to say about the former NFL punter for the Indianapolis Colts, who's become a powerful media personality with massive fan appeal.

The Game broke down what McAfee "brings to the table that nobody else can bring" as per the outlet. "He brings Pat McAfee, right? Pat has this amazing ability to do the storytelling, to stay on point, be completely off the cuff, be funny, be serious, be all those things and make you feel like you're sitting on a couch with a good friend, cutting up on a Saturday afternoon or whatever it is with your buddy, watching wrestling and just enjoying it. If you've never met Pat, I feel like you watch him on the show and you're just like, dude, I'd like to sit in a living room with him and just watch this show and have fun."

McAffee was graciously accepted Triple H's praise, thanking him for the compliment on X. "This is incredibly kind of you to say @TripleH…I try & be an additive to everybody having a great time. I’m thankful that it’s noticed by a man who I have an IMMENSE amount of respect for. I can’t wait to be back at the desk tonight with THE @MichaelCole...Raw on Netflix."

This is incredibly kind of you to say @TripleH…I try & be an additive to everybody having a great time.



I’m thankful that it’s noticed by a man who I have an IMMENSE amount of respect for…



I can’t wait to be back at the desk tonight with THE 🐐, @MichaelCole..



Raw on Netflix https://t.co/inEHBPMZhQ pic.twitter.com/FMk6IdeNDi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 6, 2025 Source: X | @PatMcAfeeShow

McAfee continued to have glowing things to say about working with longtime WWE commentator and personality, Michael Cole. Calling the WWE's decision to partner with Netflix as a "massive move for the industry." Responses to Pat McAffee's commentating work on the Netflix debut has elicited favorable reactions from fans online.

This leap to Netflix by Monday Night Raw is a MASSIVE move for the industry..



You're a GOAT in this business @MichaelCole #PMSLive #WWERaw #WWEonNetflix https://t.co/I1sCFV5t8n pic.twitter.com/6b9VwGCYLS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 6, 2025 Source: X | @PatMcAfeeShow

However, not everyone seemed to be a fan of McAfee's commentating style. One X user stated that the former NFL standout who successfully transitioned into becoming a sports commentating personality with a wide reach "ruined" an otherwise stellar night of programming.

I forgot Pat Mcafee was on commentary for the first Raw on Netflix. A few blissful moments ruined by him opening his mouth. pic.twitter.com/kMANMrhBNW — Emperor Craig 🏳️‍🌈 (@Schmiznurf) January 7, 2025 Source: X | @Schmiznurf