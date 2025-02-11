What Happened to Liv Morgan? Wrestler Offers Update After "Bloody Mess" Injury Liv left with a little souvenir in the form of a gnarly cut under her eyebrow that bathed her in blood. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 11 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @yaonlylivvonce

In the world of WWE, it's not uncommon for stars to become viral sensations. Just like it's not uncommon for stars to sustain injuries that look exceptionally brutal. It's the name of the game for wrestling, unfortunately.

Such is the case for wrestler Liv Morgan, who is both a viral sensation and sustained a pretty gnarly injury during a Feb. 10, 2025, match that left her bloody and staggered. Here's what we know about what happened causing the injury Liv sustained, and if it's even real. After all, wrestling is a combination of art, performance, and sport.

What happened to Liv Morgan? Bloody injury leaves fans worried.

On Feb. 10, 2025, Liv squared off in the ring for WWE Raw. For their big matchup, Liv and Raquel Rodriquez squared off against CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Unfortunately for Liv and Raquel, they took home a big "L." And Liv left with a little souvenir of her own, in the form of a wicked-looking cut under her eyebrow that bathed her in blood after taking a knee to the face during a move gone wrong.

Liv didn't say much about the injury. However, she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos showcasing the injury, captioning it only, "@dominik_35 says I’m still cute."

Was Liv Morgan really injured?

Fans are naturally curious how much of the gory injury is real and how much is the result of wrestling magic. While she hasn't addressed it directly, the pictures speak for themselves.

In the images shared to social media, you can see the layers of skin that were impacted by the blow, and it looks as real as can be. With dried blood slung across her face in a pattern that would match with a heavily-bleeding face wound, it appears to be real.

Face and head wounds tend to bleed more heavily than other wounds. According to the University of Utah's Health education department, head wounds bleed more heavily because of the increased vasculature in the area. In other words, the high collection of blood vessels. So a head wound might look exceptionally dramatic and bloody, to the point that it almost looks fake.

It's worth noting that special effects makeup is exceptionally good these days. And it's definitely possible to fake an injury with some realistic makeup. But considering the fact that Liv has said so little about it, it seems unlikely she would bother to fake an injury just to practically ignore it in the press.