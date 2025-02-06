WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Left 'Monday Night Raw' on a Stretcher — Details on His Injury By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 6 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: WWE

Although the Royal Rumble has just happened, WWE is already gearing up for its next major event: Elimination Chamber. The qualification matches for the highly anticipated titular match have kicked off, and the WWE Universe witnessed CM Punk defeat Sami Zayn on the Feb. 3, 2025, episode of Monday Night Raw.

Article continues below advertisement

Immediately after the match, Kevin Owens blindsided his on-again, off-again best friend, Sami Zayn, with a sneak attack. Ultimately, Sami was stretchered out of the arena. It's been a few days since the incident, so is the WWE superstar OK? Have there been any updates on Sami Zayn's injury? Let's find out!

Source: WWE

Article continues below advertisement

There haven't been any updates on Sami Zayn's latest injury.

As of now, there have been no updates regarding Sami Zayn's injury, which he allegedly sustained during the February 3 episode of Monday Night Raw. In fact, WWE has yet to confirm the nature of Sami's injury, leaving its fans completely in the dark about exactly what he may have hurt.

That said, considering the brutal impact of the banned package piledriver, it wouldn't be out of the question to assume that Sami may have sustained a serious injury and could potentially be out of action for an extended period. Kevin Owens has already used this move to injure other beloved WWE superstars, including Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, with Randy currently being sidelined for a significant time after his injury.

Article continues below advertisement

Officials tend to Sami Zayn as #WWERAW goes off air tonight. #WWE pic.twitter.com/TIs8znhO8Y — John Clark (@johnrclark12) February 4, 2025

After Raw went off the air, CM Punk was the first to check on Sami Zayn, kneeling beside him in the ring. Punk was soon followed by an emergency response team that included more than half a dozen medical personnel. Sami Zayn was then stabilized and loaded onto a stretcher before being taken backstage for further evaluation. The situation remains unclear, but the severity of the incident raises concerns about his future in WWE.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Sami Zayn really injured on 'Monday Night Raw'?

As mentioned earlier, WWE has yet to confirm Sami Zayn's injury, which leaves the fans uncertain about whether he actually got hurt on Raw or if it's simply part of an ongoing (or upcoming) storyline — maybe one leading up to Wrestlemania?!

For those unfamiliar, WWE is known for keeping the specifics of both real and scripted injuries under wraps to keep the element of surprise and intrigue alive for its audience. At times, a real injury in WWE can be seamlessly integrated into a storyline to amplify the drama, while other times, an injury is entirely fictionalized to build the tension and set up future angles.

Article continues below advertisement