Netflix's Behind-the-Curtain WWE Docu-Series, 'Unreal' Is Executive Produced by Peyton Manning

The WWE's landmark deal with Netflix has successfully brought sports entertainment to the world's most popular streaming service. In addition to digitally hosting RAW, the media giant also features a slew of other WWE-related programming on its platform. Which includes the Unreal docu-series that lists NFL legend and two-time Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning as an Executive Producer.

Peyton Manning is an EP of WWE's 'Unreal.'

Manning joins other EPs on the project, too: Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Jessica Boddy, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Marc Pomarico, and Ken Rodgers. It's directed by Chris Weaver and names Erik Powers as its showrunner. The pro football hall-of-famer became actively involved in entertainment after retiring from football.

He launched Omaha Productions, which is a media firm that was founded in 2020. According to the company's website, its mission is to create content "with an intentional view of the world and a very clear goal: bring people together."

Omaha Productions has partnered with ABC, Amazon Prime, ESPN, ESPN+, History, Hulu, Netflix, NBC, Paramount+, and Vice. Furthermore, the company's website lists that as of this writing, it has produced 411 episodes over the course of 37 shows across 8 different networks since its inception in 2020.

In March of 2025, Variety reported that American businessman Patrick Whitesell and Silver Lake invested in Omaha Productions. It appears that Manning has been able to apply his dedication to on-field excellence to the media landscape with tremendous success.

Given Manning's sports background, Omaha Productions is a natural fit for the creation of Unreal, and its joined by NFL Films, Skydance Sports, and the WWE.

After watching the first episode of #WWEUnreal, one thing is clear. Abyss seems like an absolute sweetheart of a guy.

'WWE: Unreal' offers a look behind the curtain.

Nerdspin said that the show is "more of a sizzle reel than a docu-series" in its assessment of the program. According to the website, the 5-parter functions as a "serviceable crash course in the inner workings of wrestling for those not in the know."

However, they did state that they didn't feel as if any of the content featured in the series adequately captures moments that extend beyond what a wrestling fan wouldn't be able to glean from a WWE performer's online vlogging.

The outlet went on to give praise for the show's inside look into the WWE's "writer's room with more unfettered access than before." Which means that viewers interested in understanding the process that goes into crafting the story lines and plot points their favorite superstars play out in the squared circle may want to check it out.

"Don't let anybody ever tell you that you cannot do anything. Impossible is just something to do." - CM Punk #WWEUnreal #WWE #CMPunk

Moreover, they also applauded the show's ability to "slow down" and "highlight...the humanity of the seemingly superhuman performers on the WWE roster." It cited Jay Uso's Royal Rumble victory, Charlotte Flair's return to form after sustaining an injury, to Rhea Ripley's management of the anxious emotions that come with performing at a high level night in, night out.

Other reviewers remarked that the docu-series was a hit with fans due to the backstage revelations that were aired in it. For instance, Sport Bible reported that WWE fans were in awe of the "Gorilla Position" set up, which is named after Gorilla Monsoon. The primate-named talent was known for handling match proceedings in the backstage area.

Today, "Gorilla Position" shows the WWE's setup, which includes three separate tables. One seats Triple H and Bruce Prichard (Brother Love), another contains Billy Kidman, who produces WWE shows and ensures they're running on a smooth schedule. Beside Kidman is a match producer as well.

"For someone to win, somebody else has to lose. I'll be the loser if that means being booked every day."



I am amazed every single day of the mentality of Chelsea Green.



She deserves everything 👏#WWEUnreal

pic.twitter.com/tdqFd8TAFo — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) July 29, 2025 Source: X | @WrestleClips