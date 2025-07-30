"I Am Not Spending Money" — Mom Refuses to Let Kids Go to ICE-Supporting Neighbor’s Birthday "Absolutely not. We cannot be friends, our kids can't be friends." By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 30 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @nataliestake

A mother refused to allow her children to attend the birthday party of a neighbor, because their mother supports deporting illegal immigrants. Furthermore, she shared that this, paired with other incidents she's heard about the neighbor's children, made it clear to her that her stance wasn't rooted in protection, necessarily, but racial bias. Natalie Stake (@nataliestake) detailed a conversation she had with the children's mother where she shared why they wouldn't be going to the party. In a caption for her post, she writes that it was "the best RSVP I've given."

She begins her video by breaking down how she first learned about the birthday party in question. "Y'all, I just had to pull over so I can tell y'all about this conversation that I just had with the Mama. OK, if you know me in real life, I'm nice, but, you know, not really. OK, my kids get an invitation to a birthday party. I see it, I don't respond. Is that right? Probably not. But, I'm not nice, remember?"

Natalie continues to speak into the camera. "Yeah, I'm not nice for real, not when it comes to my children. So the mom just calls me because she's trying to confirm that my children will in fact be at the kid's party this weekend. And I tell her no," she relays to her audience.

"They will not be there," Natalie continued, re-enacting the conversation she had with the parent on the other end of the phone. Afterwards, she shared what the other mom's reply to this news was, "Oh I'm so sorry are you guys gonna be out of town?" Natalie went on to tell the woman that this wasn't the case. "No, we're gonna be here. We're just not coming to the party."

This surprised the woman on the other end of the phone. "What? Oh that's so sad." Natalie again replied with clarification in response to the woman's statement. "It's not sad, it's intentional." The other mom asked, "Why?" At this point in the conversation, Natalia lets on as to why she doesn't want her kids going to the neighbor's birthday party. "I've seen your Facebook posts. What are you talking about why?"

As it turns out, the mom wasn't getting what Natalie was saying. "Well I don't know what that has to do with anything," the woman said in response to Natalie's remark. "I said it has everything to do with everything. I don't know if you know this, but my children are Black," Natalie replied.

According to the neighbor, she doesn't care about race whatsoever. "Oh I know we don't even see color we..." however, Natalie quickly explained that she, in fact, does pay attention to race. "Oh, I do...because we experience life completely different. And if you are OK with ICE going in schools and snatching up children, then I am not OK with you," she told the mom.

Natalie is referring to the Trump administration's response to the illegal immigration crisis. Backlash to this "rumored...activity has impacted local school" attendance, per WBUR. Attendance levels have dropped, according to educators who spoke with the outlet, as parents fear that their children may be taken into custody while they're receiving an education.

Natalie continued to share the rest of her conversation with the mother in her TikTok post. She told the mom that she doesn't "know what else we need to talk about," on the phone call. The mother tried arguing that her support of ICE removing illegal immigrants from the United States shouldn't have any bearing on whether or not Natalie's children play with hers at a birthday party.

However, for Natalie, the choice was clear. "Yeah, no. They are not coming. My children are not coming to play with your children. I am not spending money on gifts for your children. Because you are hateful," the TikToker stated. Afterwards, she said that the mom rejected this characterization. "No, I'm not. I just think that people should do this legally."

Natalie averred that what the woman said wasn't true and again referenced the restriction ban on entering sensitive areas in order to carry out deportations. "No you don't. No you don't, cause if you OK with them walking up in schools in our local school, snatching children you think that that's a good way to do it?" the TikToker said.

She went on to state that the woman's social media posts indicate that she also wanted working individuals deported as well. "You want to tell them what time that the workers are out there at our local Home Depot? I've seen your Facebook Posts. And I'm not nice and I'm not playing nice. So no, my children will not be coming."

Natalie added that the mother remarked, "I just think you're taking this thing way too far, Natalie." Again, the TikToker had a rejoinder to that as well. "Let me tell you what's too far, cause you think it does not matter what you think. Because they're just kids. They can just play. But no, that's not the case. Because, see, your kids they hear Fox News playing in the background," the mom said to her viewers in the clip.

She went on to state that this exposure to particular media sources with blatant biases will more than likely influence the outlook her children will have. "They hear you talking about all the illegals and criminals and all of that stuff. And then your husband takes your son hunting, and the way he gets to practice is he gets to put up one of those little target things," Natalie relays.