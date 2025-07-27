Guest Cancels Airbnb Within Minutes After Spotting Trump Sign "Glad you're standing your ground because that's all your going to have with all the cancellations." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 27 2025, 12:41 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@outskirtsofheavenfarm

When you book an Airbnb, it’s usually to vacation and escape the chaos life brings every day. You probably don’t want to hear anything about what’s trending in the news or at work, and politics is another no-go since these days, it’s enough to spark an argument or debate.

So when an Airbnb guest showed up at a farmhouse, but canceled just five minutes after arriving upon spotting a Trump/Vance 2024 sign hanging on the fence, many people understood why. Here’s the whole story and the different positions people have taken on the matter.

Airbnb host says guest cancelled within minutes after spotting Trump sign.

A farmhouse listed on Airbnb called The Outskirts of Heaven Farm, located in Lexington, N.C., is catching major heat (and also some support) after the owner shared a TikTok revealing that a guest canceled within five minutes of arriving. The property, which boasts having animals right outside the window, seemed perfect until the guest noticed something political.

According to the host, who manages the farm with her daughter, the guest told them the property was beautiful and that she loved what they were doing with the animals, but she couldn’t stay because they were Trump supporters.

The Airbnb host explained on TikTok that the only political signage on the property is a single Trump/Vance 2024 sign posted on a fence toward the back of the farm. Still, that one sign was enough to drive the guest away. After the video exposing the abrupt cancellation was posted, the hosts were hit with an influx of negative comments.

While they were probably hoping for a little sympathy from their TikToks, because yes, we all have the right to our own political opinions, the comments on her video were flooded with people who also said they wouldn’t stay there. But there were a handful sprinkled in that couldn’t believe someone would cancel an entire Airbnb stay over a Trump sign. Needless to say, the internet was divided.

Because the story gained so much attention, the mom and daughter who run the Airbnb were invited onto Grant Stinchfield Tonight, which airs on Real America’s Voice (RAV), to share their side. They confirmed there are no Nazi signs on the property, as one commenter had suggested, and emphasized that the Trump/Vance sign is the only one on display.

In other posts, they showcased the beautiful landscape and friendly animals in an attempt to entice folks to book their property. But by now, people should realize that the election between Trump and Kamala Harris isn’t like any other. Who you voted for practically defines who you are, and people tend to assume that you share the same morals and ethics as your candidate of choice.

So if you support Trump, many believe you’re backing someone accused of sexual assault, a criminal, and a man who’s supported some questionable causes. That’s probably why the guest left the Airbnb within minutes of spotting the sign, because she simply couldn’t justify putting money into the pockets of someone who supports Trump. And honestly? I get it. And so do plenty of others.

While the owners have every right to display that sign, they also could’ve kept their political beliefs to themselves, or at least limited that expression to their private residence (unless, of course, they live on the farm and tend to it while guests are there).