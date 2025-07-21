“This Is Rage Bait” — Airbnb Owner Says Gen Z Guests Destroyed Her Unit, Sparking Debate "To save you time, they accidentally flooded the house." By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 21 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thegracemattei

An Airbnb owner, Grace Mattei (@thegracemattei), uploaded a series of TikTok videos delineating the damage her rental unit was subjected to after renting it out to four 23-year-olds who booked the space for a birthday party. However, follow-up clips on the matter received backlash from other users on the application. Some said that she was being misleading in her videos, causing folks online to believe that the harm caused to her property was done maliciously by a group of careless guests. Upon seeing her subsequent posts, there were some TikTok users who believed that this just wasn't the case.

Grace begins her video with a recording of the damage sustained to her Airbnb, which she says was caused by four guests who are 23 years old for a single birthday party. As a result of their hard-partying, she says that there was "$100,000 worth of damage caused" to her rental unit.

The video shows a myriad of large heavy-dirty clear plastic bags on the floor of her unit along filled with debris. Additionally, the footage shows several portions of one of the unit's lower walls that was gutted in order to address the damage that was sustained.

Her clip transitions to someone holding a nozzle spraying some type of liquid in the area as tarps billow throughout the area. Following this, images of the pink space that she created prior to the damage drive home just how much work she put into crafting a distinct aesthetic for her Airbnb.

Domed, hanging light fixtures extend from a sparkling pink ceiling. A pink, wrap-around sectional sofa highlights the living room. In front of it, there's an oval-shaped glass coffee table and a pink entertainment console with a large TV set facing the couch.

One of the walls, showcases a neon sign which reads: "that's *a lot* of pink," which hovers above a dark blue-and-gold dresser. Books and what appear to be information placards about the rental sit on top of this fixture.

Her Airbnb's kitchen pre-destruction shows off a mid-century modern aesthetic with other pink appliances and kitchen utensils, along with a floral themed wallpaper. The chic pink theme carried on over to the bathroom, which also sports a heavily pink wallpaper.

Grace also shows off a bedroom which echoes some of the design cues from the living room. A pink and gold flower ceiling paper adorns the top of the area. The bed has pink sheets, and a matching patterned pillow cover, along with a pink bed and sheet covers. A small chandelier is affixed to the center of the room's ceiling, too.

Finally, she shows off another all pink bathroom, which apparently has been ruined by the unruly guests. In another video, Grace showed off more of the damage that was caused to her Airbnb after renting it out to her guests.

The beginning of the clip shows her wading through pools of water that flooded her unit, which is what necessitated her removing sections of the abode's walls. Throngs of commenters who replied to her video, however, stated that Grace was inaccurately attributing her Airbnb's damage to the carelessness of guests who stayed there.

One person claimed that the real issue was the fact that the city in which the unit was located had shut off its water. When one of the guests tried turning the water on, they noticed that nothing was coming out. However, they forgot to put one of the faucet's handles in the closed position before checking out.

After the guests had left, the water had turned out and subsequently flooded her space, some of the TikTokers wrote. Another person said that they didn't feel any sympathy for Grace or Airbnb renters in general who own properties. They said, "Real estate is not a risk-free investment. Hope that helps. Maybe try something low risk if you're gonna be a vampire on society and a little b---h about it," they penned.

Grace posted follow-up story time videos giving more information as to what happened. There were some folks who remarked that the crux of the issue, however, was that the folks who rented her place "accidentally left the water on and flooded the house."

@thegracemattei Replying to @Sjsiwidjjww AIRBNB STORYTIME PART ONE. I tried to do it all in one go and I kept hitting the 10 minute mark so I am having to break it down into parts. I break down a lot of important stuff in the first few minutes but I think the actual story starts at like 3:27. And cut me some slack I was trying to remember so many things I did my best okay!! Part 2 coming up #airbnbhost #homerenovation ♬ original sound - thegracemattei Source: TikTok | @thegracemattei

One person likened Grace's situation to accidentally leaving a light switch on during a power outage. "Imagine having a light on, and you accidentally leave it on the “on” position during a blackout, so it’s on when the power comes back. Same thing. This was an accident, you’re being accusatory for no reason. I’d also request a refund if I were them," they penned.

In another video on her Airbnb damage, Grace gave particulars on her motions to get insurance to cover the damage to her unit, along with suing guests. She went on to express frustration with people who didn't seem to have any sympathy for the fact that her unit had become flooded.

