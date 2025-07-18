"This Can't Be Real" — Is Ameliyah Rose, the Child on TikTok, Really That Misbehaved? "This is one of the worst TikTok pages I have come across." By Jennifer Farrington Updated July 18 2025, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ashleyvlaz

By now, you’ve probably come across videos of a young girl named Ameliyah Rose on TikTok, who basically embodies the definition of a spoiled child (and if you haven’t yet, you probably will now that you’re reading this). She’s disrespectful and so over-the-top that you can’t help but ask yourself, “Is this real?”

And honestly, that’s what most people are doing in the comments, because her behavior and the way she talks back to her mom are so wild, they’re almost unbelievable. Still, there’s just something about it that makes you think it might actually be real. So, we decided to do a deep dive on Ameliyah Rose and use the evidence we’ve got to figure out whether the content she’s featured in, courtesy of her mom, is staged, rage bait, or the real deal.

Who is Ameliya Rose on TikTok?

Ameliyah Rose is a minor child, likely somewhere between the ages of 9 and 12 (give or take), who’s often featured in videos out shopping with her mom. In most clips, she’s seen telling her, basically, “I can get whatever I want because I’m TikTok famous.” They’ve hit up Claire’s, candy shops, Target, you name it, and at every stop, Ameliyah acts like she’s calling the shots. Major Veruca Salt vibes. But it doesn’t stop there.

Outside of her public meltdowns, her mom, Stormy Lee, also shares clips of Ameliyah Rose at home, kicking things, yelling, even screaming the word “a--hole” outside their house. And to be quite honest, it all feels very real. The tantrums, the chaos, the attitude, it all comes off as legit moments playing out in real time. But are they? Or is it all just staged drama and rage bait for views? Here’s what we uncovered.

Is Ameliyah Rose’s TikTok real or rage bait?

According to Ameliyah Rose’s mom, all the videos featuring her young daughter are just skits, or at least, that’s what she seemed to be implying in a March 2025 TikTok where she got a little more candid with her viewers. In the video, she reminded followers that TikTok is “for entertainment purposes,” and even flat-out said, “You’re used to a whole lotta skits from us.”

She also made it clear she draws a line when it comes to sharing personal matters, saying: “I could never in my life put a real-life situation that’s happening with my significant other on social media or my kids.” She added, “The last thing I'm ever going to do is let you know what’s going on with my kids or my husband,” and went on to say, “It’s very rare that I put something that’s real on here that’s going on in my personal life.”

So while Ameliyah’s mom insists it’s all for show, many TikTok users are calling it rage bait, content created to intentionally stir up frustration and backlash. And backlash is exactly what she’s getting. Critics believe that even if the videos are staged, she’s still encouraging and showcasing inappropriate behavior from her young daughter, including cursing and acting out in public.

