TikTok Creator Ashley Barnes Faces Serious Accusations From Another Creator By Chrissy Bobic Published July 17 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET

TikTok creator Brad Mason describes in a series of TikToks a wild night full of alleged sexually aggressive behavior from fellow TikToker Ashley Barnes. He has accused her of being not only aggressive with him, but also with her roommate. While no legal action has been made, Brad uploaded a nine-part video series where he describes Ashley's alleged behavior in a hotel room. With Ashley silent about the situation on social media, users want to know what happened to her and if she will make a statement about the allegations.

Brad alleges in his videos that Ashley insisted he and the other friends in the hotel room play a game called "dare or drink" after a game of truth or dare. He also says that Ashley allegedly sprayed the hotel room with pheromone spray and that she had a drawer full of sex-themed objects, like handcuffs, lubrication, and what Brad refers to as "sex gummies." He also accuses Ashley of forcibly kissing her roommate, though none of these accusations have been confirmed.

What happened to Ashley Barnes on TikTok?

According to Brad's numerous videos where he sums up what allegedly happened at the hotel party involving Ashley, she repeatedly tried to instigate people getting intimate with each other or even just kissing. Per his account of what happened, no one wanted to make out or sleep with each other. He alleges that, at one point, Ashley grabbed her roommate by the neck in an attempt to force her to kiss her, though, according to Brad, Ashley's roommate didn't want to.

This allegation, though serious, has not been confirmed. Brad also says in one of his videos that, toward the end of the night, Ashley got into bed with him and tried to be intimate with him. He says in his videos that he does not remember doing anything sexual with Ashley. After he shared the videos, Ashley remained silent on her Instagram and TikTok accounts. She even appears to have changed her settings to limit her comments.

Another TikTok creator by the name of Capri is rumored to have attempted to speak out about what happened on his TikTok account, per a Reddit thread about what happened with Ashley. However, according to some users, Capri's TikTok was banned and, as a result, his side of things was deleted from TikTok.

Ashley Barnes hasn't responded to the allegations.

After Brad shared his allegations about what reportedly happened with Ashley and what he claims she did, she did not share a statement. She did continue to post TikToks, though some of her followers were quick to share their disappointment in the comment section, which is likely why she began limiting who could comment on her videos.

@ashleyb4253 i remember when i used to only ever take pictures using snapchat filters and i felt so insecure without it, but looking back i see how much of myself i didn’t get to see the beauty in <3 ♬ Marino Worst Enemy 6.20.25 - MarinoMusic

When Ashley shared a Fourth of July post on Instagram, her comments were flooded with disappointed fans. "Take accountability and turn on your TikTok comments, or are you scared of the consequences of your actions?" One user commented. At this time, none of the accusations made by Brad against Ashley have been proven.