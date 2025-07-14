The Allegations Against YouTube Content Creator Coryxkenshin on TikTok Are Pretty Serious A user on TikTok made allegations against Coryxkenshin in a series of posts. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 14 2025, 10:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @Coryxkenshin

When a user on TikTok released a series of videos in which she accused YouTuber Coryxkenshin, whose real name is Cory DeVante Williams, of some serious allegations, the posts blew up big time. Now, many of Cory's fans and followers want to know what did or didn't happen and who the alleged ex is who shared these TikToks.

Article continues below advertisement

The person who shared the TikTok videos, @PandaNinjaXx_Official, started them off on July 13, 2025, with a video where she does the "bacon avocado" trend. In it, she says the words, but then they are slowed down, as the trend goes, and what she then says is that she dated Cory and was hurt "really bad." She also says she isn't the only one Cory allegedly hurt. There are more videos she posted after that one which go into more detail.

Article continues below advertisement

What are the allegations against Coryxkenshin?

In PandaNinjaXx_Official's other TikToks, she makes allegations against Coryxkenshin that range from mental manipulation to an alleged fetish he had while dating her. In another video, she accuses Cory of using her for her body and shares alleged screenshots from Xbox messages between her and Cory. In the messages, Cory seemingly disregards her reminder that she was sexually abused in her past and makes her feel uncomfortable for only appearing to want to use her body.

"You didn't want me. You wanted access," PandaNinjaXx_Official writes on the screen in that video slideshow. "The version of me who froze when things went wrong. Who kept forgiving you because I thought love was supposed to hurt." She also writes, "You crossed lines you had no right to. And you knew exactly what you were doing."

Article continues below advertisement

She later shared an update on social media to clarify that she is not accusing Cory of sexual assault. In a screenshot of her TikTok story posted to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "For clarification ... he did not SA me."

Article continues below advertisement

Another video PandaNinjaXx_Official shared isn't a slideshow but is instead a video of her and Cory from when they were apparently dating. In the video, Cory admits to her, "I actually did something to you while you were asleep." When she smiles and asks what he did, Cory says he has a "fetish," but assures her he didn't hurt her.

Article continues below advertisement

Has Coryxkenshin responded to the allegations?

So far, Cory hasn't addressed the allegations or released any kind of statement. Fans have left plenty of comments on his Instagram asking for his side of the story, however. While some still support him and don't quite believe everything being said about him, others believe the proof is in the screenshots that were provided on TikTok.

One of his supporters commented on a June 2025 photo that Cory posted, "She's upset he ghosted her after the verbal encounter, allegedly, but he never did anything to her." Someone else wrote, "I'm not going to assume s--t, but I support her unless she takes back what she says or Cory addresses it. But as a man, I'm better than to degrade a woman and say her abuse was fake."