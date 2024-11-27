TikTok Creator Ava Louise Claims Abuse From 'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault and abuse. Once again, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino is back in the spotlight — but this time, it's for all the wrong reasons. Fans are still upset over his attendance at president-elect Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden, and now, the reality TV personality is facing serious allegations.

On Nov. 26, 2024, TikTok creator Ava Louise shared a video on the platform in which she accused Vinny of abusing her and claimed he caused her "throat to bleed" in the past. Here's everything you need to know about the situation.

Source: TikTok / @realavalouiise

TikTok creator Ava Louise claims Vinny from 'Jersey Shore' abused her.

"I hooked up with Vinny from Jersey Shore and he made my throat bleed," Ava Louise began in her TikTok video, detailing the alleged encounter. She disclosed that the incident took place while attending Rutgers University in 2018, shortly after she had sent her "abusive, snow-dealing boyfriend" to prison. Seeking an escape, she went to Coachella, a trip she paid for by "stealing" money from her ex.

During the iconic festival, Ava Louise claimed to have had "a lot of realizations about life" and decided that the key to healing her "traumatized, broken heart" was to become "hot" and gain a large following on Instagram. So, she pursued a career as an Instagram model.

Although being semi-famous on campus had some perks, Ava Louise said it also came with its own set of challenges. She revealed that she was sexually assaulted at the TKE frat house, an incident that was filmed and circulated around campus because of her growing online presence.

As her social life dwindled, she turned to DMing celebrities. Many responded, including Vinny Guadagnino. Ava Louise shared that she gave Vinny her phone number, and they began FaceTiming. Eventually, he invited her to his house, and her friend drove her to Staten Island. "I was only 19 years old," she explained to her followers. "I had just gone through a lot of trauma, and after getting SA'd, my self-worth was in the toilet."

When Ava Louise arrived at Vinny's house, she claimed they went into the hot tub before quickly heading to his bedroom. She made sure to point out, "I was 19, he was in his thirties. He was famous, I wasn't. So, I was just down for whatever."

Ava Louise then alleged that Vinny began showing her indecent material, which was "truly horrifying." According to Ava Louise, Vinny also supposedly told her that he "liked it rough."

In her mind, Ava Louise thought it just meant things like hair pulling and other milder acts, but she claimed that Vinny showed her disturbing videos of "women in dog cages being forced to throw up in a dog bowl and then eating it." Ava Louise alleged that Vinny had a dog cage in his bedroom, with no other furniture except for the bed and the cage. And so, she said this made her start to freak out.

Nevertheless, she then claimed that they became intimate, and while performing a sexual act on him, Vinny's private part got stuck in the back of her throat. When she managed to get it out, Ava Louise recalled that "blood was all over the place."

However, according to Ava Louise, Vinny didn't seem bothered by it, given his alleged preferences. She said they continued, and once they were finished, she went home. They continued their encounters throughout the summer, with Ava Louise claiming that each time, Vinny would make subtle references to the dog cage.

At some point, Ava Louise posted a photo of Vinny on her Close Friends Instagram Story. One of the six people who could see the story took a screenshot and sent it to Vinny. In response, she said, Vinny sent her a message telling her off, using "horrible, degrading, mean things." He also reportedly told her he wanted "nothing" to do with her.

Source: TikTok / @mangomartian

Ava Louise then addressed Vinny directly, stating, "Of course, I posted it for my friends. I was a 19-year-old girl, you were a 30-something-year-old man. The difference in maturity levels there? Huge. I think it was more messed up of you to talk to a 19-year-old like that."

She said she ended up figuring out who sent the screenshot and eventually moved on with her life. To end her video, Ava Louise claimed that Vinny was not the only Jersey Shore cast member she hooked up with. She even claimed to have had a situationship with the next castmate, and he allegedly got her pregnant.